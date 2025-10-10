This patch is more full of QoL than it is new features, but there are also some new sights and sounds to see.



Face paint colors work properly regardless of skin color.

Hair color, beard color, and eyebrow color now obey you as their master in character customization. For the time being, You can re-customize your appearance with the 'Q' key, it will offer to spawn you back at a starter town though. I intend to implement a barber/re-customizer system in the future.



Main menu and options menus got some TLC for interactivity.

Did a lot of optimization for open world structures like towns and lighting. Still a few towns that need the re-work but it's in motion.



enemy loot now plays a sound effect when dropped so it's harder to miss in the heat of battle



I'm sure there's more but my brain is melted. stay tuned for more cool stuff.

