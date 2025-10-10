 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20336899
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Agents!

Thank you for your incredible support during our launch. Your feedback has been invaluable. This first update brings key fixes, balance improvements, and smoother progression to enhance your experience! Check out the full details below:

 

Hotfix Patch Notes

  • Increased Rewards: Boss kills and main missions now grant more resources, making it easier to purchase Aida and Mortimer expertises.

  • Artifact Fix: The Crackling Kinetic Implant no longer activates when switching weapons.

  • Final Boss Cutscene: The ending cinematic now correctly triggers only after all final bosses are defeated.

  • Queen Mezhad Encounter: Fixed a soft-lock issue during Danielle’s fight.

  • Balance Update: Slight reduction to late-game enemy maximum health.

Changed files in this update

