We are currently working on a completely new game mode, details to be released soon but in the meantime a security update was required by all Unity games which we needed to address, we thought you might also appreciate a highly requested improvement to the shop, some bug fixes and a couple of fun new perks

Perk boost pickups:

New Dual weapon boost, when active equip a dual wield of each of your guns and spray with double the firepower!

New Ultra Minigun, when active equip a super powerful minigun with no energy use to obliterate enemies!

New Ultra Beam, when active equip a super powerful energy beam to disentigrate enemies!

New Shield boost, grants a shield allowing you to tank more damage.

Height boost perk reworked, now is Defence and Height boost. Additionally halves all incoming damage while active.

Shop:

Shop weapon stop increased from 2 -> 6

Weapon cost buy prices and sell values increased.

New shop mystery discount weapon section, 1 random weapon with random discount is purchasable.

Mystery discount weapon is a random weapon from all unlocked/locked weapons, this lets you sometimes get a chance to use weapons you've not unlocked yet.

Bug fixes:

Taking damage after landing in complete mission shuttle fixed, player is now shielded once landed.

Map 4 structure collision hitboxes improved.

Some data collects having collision with projectiles fixed.

Sometimes losing your current run progress on quit to main menu mid run fixed.

Quality of life:

Difficulty select screen now saves your difficulty selection and in future opens will default to your last selected difficulty,

Improved loading times on drone selection screen and weapon switch screen.

Pause screen text more clear on when your roguelike progress is saved on quit, vs when its lost if you quit mid mission.