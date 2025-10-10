 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20336762 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:19:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey survivors,

Today marks a major moment: RoundZ is officially out of Early Access and hitting Version 1.0.0!
After 2 years of development, months of updates and balancing, it’s time to bring one of the most anticipated features to life:

🎮 Local Multiplayer (Split-Screen)

Grab a controller, call a friend — it’s time to survive together.

  • Full split-screen support for 4 players

  • Works across gameplay, UI, menus, and interactions

  • Compatible with keyboard + gamepad setups

From revives to last-minute clutch shots, co-op brings a whole new layer of chaos and fun to RoundZ.

🛠️ Minor Fixes

  • Small internal improvements

  • Menu navigation and prompt adjustments

Thanks for sticking with this solo-developed game all the way through Early Access.
This isn’t the end, more surprises are coming. For now, grab a friend and good luck surviving.

– Hugo, developer of RoundZ

Changed files in this update

Depot 3282691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link