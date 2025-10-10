Hey survivors,
Today marks a major moment: RoundZ is officially out of Early Access and hitting Version 1.0.0!
After 2 years of development, months of updates and balancing, it’s time to bring one of the most anticipated features to life:
🎮 Local Multiplayer (Split-Screen)
Grab a controller, call a friend — it’s time to survive together.
Full split-screen support for 4 players
Works across gameplay, UI, menus, and interactions
Compatible with keyboard + gamepad setups
From revives to last-minute clutch shots, co-op brings a whole new layer of chaos and fun to RoundZ.
🛠️ Minor Fixes
Small internal improvements
Menu navigation and prompt adjustments
Thanks for sticking with this solo-developed game all the way through Early Access.
This isn’t the end, more surprises are coming. For now, grab a friend and good luck surviving.
– Hugo, developer of RoundZ
Changed files in this update