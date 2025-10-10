Hey survivors,

Today marks a major moment: RoundZ is officially out of Early Access and hitting Version 1.0.0!

After 2 years of development, months of updates and balancing, it’s time to bring one of the most anticipated features to life:

🎮 Local Multiplayer (Split-Screen)

Grab a controller, call a friend — it’s time to survive together.

Full split-screen support for 4 players

Works across gameplay, UI, menus, and interactions

Compatible with keyboard + gamepad setups

From revives to last-minute clutch shots, co-op brings a whole new layer of chaos and fun to RoundZ.

🛠️ Minor Fixes

Small internal improvements

Menu navigation and prompt adjustments

Thanks for sticking with this solo-developed game all the way through Early Access.

This isn’t the end, more surprises are coming. For now, grab a friend and good luck surviving.

– Hugo, developer of RoundZ