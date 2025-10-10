Hey mates!
Just a quick reminder that Endless RPG is fully playable on the Steam Deck, so feel free to enjoy it on whichever platform you prefer! ^_~
Also did a quick bug bash. Fixed an issue where Mass Raise Undead could misbehave if the area had invalid targets.
Cheers! =]
Steam Deck & Bug Bash
Update notes via Steam Community
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
