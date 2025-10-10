 Skip to content
10 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey mates!

Just a quick reminder that Endless RPG is fully playable on the Steam Deck, so feel free to enjoy it on whichever platform you prefer! ^_~

Also did a quick bug bash. Fixed an issue where Mass Raise Undead could misbehave if the area had invalid targets.

Cheers! =]

