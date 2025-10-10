Some fixes before the weekend.

But before the list, some important info



- We are temporarily disabling restocks left on the floor, saving between gaming sessions (save and load). We are aware that this is something many of you want to keep, but we have been noticing some issues related to this, so we will need to remove it for now, while we create alternatives to do it. But don't worry, any boxes left on the floor (by you or your staff) are refunded.



- Some of you reported that your mouse clicks are either not working at all or not working as intended (like in uses of tools that require long pressing) since 0.2.70. From the players we spoke this seems to be happening in cases where people are playing on platforms we officially don't support yet (Mac via Crossover or Linux via Proton, for example).

We believe this is related to the latest Unity update we had to do to patch the security issue that Unity warned all dev teams about this week. Although we don't support those platforms, we will carry on researching if there is a solution we can provide before those same alternative systems (Crossover, Proton, etc) update. We want to make sure that if you got the game, you get to enjoy it.





BUG FIXES

Fix to the watergun reactions

Visitors now should be able to use all of the slides' stairs (It was affecting mainly 3-star slides)

Updates to any counts on the task list are now improved

Janitors should no longer disappear into unopened areas of your park

IMPROVEMENTS

Using the mouse wheel in the research tree is now faster

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates