 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20336668 Edited 10 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There'll now be some basic animations in the main menu when you click the buttons.
The in-the-wall mode is still being worked on, player animation blueprint wants to be silly.
Likely have it be accessible next week's update?

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2291661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link