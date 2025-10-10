Patch Notes – Build EA 1.0.13

This update hits a few key areas we’ve been wanting to tighten for a while. The stars of this patch are the Challenge Safe Room fix and audio balance improvements, with plenty of smaller fixes joining the party.

Main Fixes & Improvements

Challenge Safe Room fix (major): Fixed a long-standing issue where firing inside the Safe Room could fail “Don’t miss a single bullet” challenges. That’s finally sorted. We also reinforced the doors, so no more shooting outside while hiding in safety.

Audio balance (major): Reworked and balanced weapon and ability sounds. Everything should now feel sharper, punchier, and much more satisfying to play with!

Environmental fixes: Lava in Lust rooms now deals proper damage again. It’s back to burning as intended!

Greed boss update: Visual polish and clarity improvements for a smoother fight.

Hourglass fix: Adjusted internal checks to make sure effects trigger correctly.

Lust boss prep room: Added a Heal Altar to help you recover before diving into battle.

Debug command cleanup: Turns out there was some secret dev black magic that sneakily made it into the EA build. We disabled the numpad access to internal commands. No more secret shortcuts.

We’re also working on a large game balance patch that will bring deeper tuning to enemies, challenges, and progression. It’s already in motion, so stay tuned. Thanks for all the feedback and reports. Keep them coming, and we’ll keep tightening the chaos!