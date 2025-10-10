Hi everyone!

Fixed a bug that caused lucky looter hat to work on player backpacks



Added cooldown to bush shaking



Fixed coordinates UI element going on top of the menu



Fixed a bug that allowed players to place overlapping shooting targets



Fixed mining hat not turning off when leaving a bunker



Fixed bug that caused items to disappear when adding them to vendors with message "where did you get this"



Fixed a bug where eating while aiming would make the player run fast



Fixed not being able to enter houses with code locks



Fixed trees so they can be cut down in Hittine island



Possible fix for infinite grenades exploit



Added a check for correct hair color to prevent config file changes



Fixed respawn screen on wide monitors



Fixed spots in the map to prevent players from getting stuck



Added building blocked spots to some areas. This will activate in December when servers are wiped



Made water bases require more space between other houses due to the larger size



Items dropped right next to the greenhouse and sauna can now be picked up without needing to pick up the building



Made adjustments to boat handling



First, I want to say hi to all the new players who joined the game during the daily deal and autumn sales. We are currently shipping a bug fix update and the patch notes are down below for anyone interested in seeing what changed.As autumn continues, we are developing new autumn-themed outfits that will be dropping next month. We are also making improvements to the new player experience by creating a brand new tutorial. Here is a small sneak peek of the map that will be included in the tutorial.We have also made some progress on the connection issues that some players are encountering, and we will continue working on the issues players face.Official server wipe is coming in December, so those who are planning to get prestiges should keep that in mind. When official servers are wiped, all progress on servers hosted by(Uuvana) us will be reset.Next, all the fixes in today's update: