ːsteamhappyː BOO! ːsteammockingː

Hello ISLANDERS, and welcome to our FIRST seasonal update!



We’ve got a special update and patch notes to share today, it’s our first Seasonal Update AND we’ve also added an accessibility option for using the gamepad controls based on the first ISLANDERS game.

You can catch up quickly by reading the patch notes, or scroll to the bottom for the in depth details!



The following patch notes are for build #8cee8215 - check the game main menu top right corner to see what version you are on!

✅ This patch and new challenge mode is now live on Steam(PC), Steam(Mac), PlayStation and Nintendo.

⌛ This patch and new challenge mode is coming to Xbox within the next few hours



Patch notes

Added → New Biome "Halloween" (accessible via challenge mode, or sandbox mode. You will NOT be able to select “Halloween” biome via the main journey mode)

Added → New sandbox items (pumpkins, gravestones, spooky trees, candle variant items)

Added → New Boon "Replace": Discard the buildings you have the most copies of in your building bar, and draw 1.5 as many new ones at random

Added → New reward: camera filter, unlocked via challenge "Clairvoyage"

Added → New reward: Aviary building facade, unlocked via challenge "Ghost Whisperer"

Added → New spooky music for the “Halloween” biome

Added → 4 new spooky challenges Ghost Whisperer Clairvoyage Can't Stop, Won't Stop Industrious

Added → Accessibility option for using the gamepad controls (from the first ISLANDERS game). In this mode the hotkey for switching between the building and boon bar has moved to the west face button. In this mode it’s not possible to raise/lower buildings in sandbox mode.

Added → Re-bindable key “Hold for no snapping” that will ignore snapping when held down (defaults is set to ‘C’).

Added → 6 New achievements / Trophies

Secret → Careful where you click… 🕷️



What is in the Free Seasonal Update?

We love Halloween and wanted to capture the essence of spooky season!

A new biome has been created called "Halloween" which features all the new sandbox items, new music, and it can be played via challenge mode or sandbox mode.

4 New Challenges, 2 rewards, and a new boon!

We thought we'd have a little fun and experiment with unlocking rewards for completing challenges, let us know if you liked, or disliked, unlocking rewards via challenges!

Ghost Whisperer - Starts with two statues with wisps. Your positive building scores will only count if you also score against a wisp. Challenge REWARD! - Successfully score 5000+ points to unlock the Aviary Façade.



Clairvoyage - Play for the best Fortune Teller placement possible. Your building draw limit will never decline. Your highest Fortune Teller score is submitted to the leader board. Challenge REWARD! - Successfully score 850+ points to unlock the Halloween Filter.



Can't Stop, Won't Stop - Travel over 10 islands but you only get 3 minutes per island. For each building scoring 20+ points you get an additional 10 seconds.



Industrious - Start with a building bar full of industrial buildings and plenty of boons to help you out, but earn no further packs.



NEW BOON - "Replace": Discard the buildings you have the most copies of in your building bar, and draw 1.5 as many new ones at random

We hope you all enjoy this spooky seasonal update, as always please do comment what you are enjoying, would like to see, or any feedback - if you have a few minutes spare, we'd really appreciate any reviews for ISLANDERS: New Shores too!



- ISLANDERS team 🏝️🎃



