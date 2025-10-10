 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20336336
Update notes via Steam Community

✣ Expanded and Reworked Bad Ending.

Now, to escape the endless Sandbox Mode (also known as the Realm of Eternal Suffering),
you can ask the gods for release.

If you agree, the gods will grant you true death — and the chance for redemption,
without relying on external walkthroughs.

The gods wish to hear the truth,
and to be heard and gain new life, you must speak it to them.

The gods speak only in Latin and listen only to those
who understand how their world was created.

In the case of true death, the game can no longer be launched at all. 🕯️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582641
