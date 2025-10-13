Two years ago today, the lamp was lit and Mournstead rose from shadow. Lords of the Fallen marked a rebirth - for our studio, for the franchise, and for every Lampbearer who took up the fight against Adyr’s dominion.

Today, we celebrate our anniversary with a little gift to thank you for your ongoing support and belief - a brand new sword, Moon’s Judgement, free for all owners.

This milestone also brings a new Update with some heavily requested QOL features, including inventory sorting, full armour equip, a pause button, co-op stability, magic balancing, and more. Additionally, we’re hosting a community contest to honor the creativity of our Lampbearers with three Collector’s Editions up for grabs.

Looking Back

Since launching on October 13th 2023, more than 5.5 million players have taken up the lamp and joined the journey in ridding the darkness. Along the way, we were honored to receive recognitions such as Best Soulslike Game of 2023 by Fextralife .

That said, we’re also aware our launch didn’t meet everyone’s expectations,and we took that to heart. Your feedback has been invaluable, shaping how we evolved the game into what it is today…



Forged Together

We listened. We learned. We acted. Since launch, we’ve released over 70 updates, refining difficulty balancing, vastly improving performance and stability, overhauling combat to make every encounter more deliberate and rewarding, and introducing major features such as Shared Progression Co-Op, our Advanced Game Modifier System, Boss Rush modes, and the Free Friend Pass.

None of this would have been possible without you. Your feedback, passion, and creativity have shaped Lords of the Fallen into what it is today, and continues to inspire what comes next.

To mark this milestone, we’re gifting every Lampbearer an exclusive new sword set - ‘Moon’s Judgement’ - now awaiting you in your inventory.

Community Contest

From screenshots to cosplays, it’s clear that your creativity strikes true as any blade. To honor your craft, we’re launching our Second Anniversary Community Contest on r/theLordsoftheFallen , the official Lords of the Fallen subreddit. Our chosen champion from each category below will receive a Lords of the Fallen Collector’s Edition.

Screenshot Contest – Capture the beauty and brutality of Mournstead.

Fan Art Contest – Illustrate your vision of this world and its denizens. (AI-generated art will not be accepted.)

Cosplay Contest – Embody heroes or horrors,the choice is yours

Video Contest – Whether its a showcase of weapon mastery, or a rib-tickling moment of stupidity, send us your best Mournstead memories

All submissions will be reviewed by the CI Games team, who will judge entries based on creativity, craftsmanship, and how faithfully they reflect the Lords of the Fallen spirit.



Submit your entry for the contest by posting on the dedicated threads above. Winning entries will be announced on Reddit and across our official channels once judging concludes.

Second Anniversary Patch Notes (v2.0.101)

This update brings meaningful changes across three key areas: co-op and multiplayer systems, combat and balance adjustments, and UI/UX improvements.

Exclusive Reward

All players will receive an exclusive new sword - Moon’s Judgement - now awaiting you in your inventory.

Before today, there were two ultra greatswords in Lords of the Fallen - one built for pure Strength and another for Agility. With this update, we’ve introduced a new blade designed to bridge the gap between them: a true hybrid weapon.

Its stat requirements reflect that balance, leaning slightly toward Strength but offering comparable scaling for both attributes. The sword features two Strength sockets and one Agility socket, delivering higher stagger and visceral damage, lower stamina cost per attack, and reduced weight compared to the pure Strength variant.

Magic Improvements

Earlier adjustments made magic less effective than intended, and this patch restores flexibility while keeping balance intact. Spellcasting now feels faster, smoother, and more responsive, with shorter casting times and the ability to dodge out of animations earlier.

We’ve also improved mana scaling and rebalanced mana-stones to make early-game magic more rewarding. Several spells have lower stat requirements, allowing more variety earlier in your journey, while certain PvP spells have been fine-tuned to ensure fairer duels.

Faster Spellcasting: Reduced cast times across some early-game spells.

Cast Cancelling: You can now dodge out of casts earlier.

Refined Mana Scaling: Players now receive increased mana with each Inferno and Radiance level increase.

Mana-Stones — cheaper and more effective, especially early-game.

Spell Accessibility: Lower stat requirements making early-game magic more viable. Inferno: Pyroclastic Stone, Infernal Hounds & Incinerating Blast Radiance: Blessed Reflections, Radiant Slash Umbral: Reduced stat requirements across all spells and Increased wither damage across all Umbral spells for greater impact.



Radiant spells PvP damage increased — Vortex of Torment , Consecrate , and Lucent Beam

Magic Nerfs

Reduced overall and PvP damage: Orius’ Judgement

Reduced healing amount: Invigorating Aura .

Mana Cost Increased: Putrefaction Graveyard Fog

PvP damage reduced Infernal Orb Lava Burst Umbral Orb Painful Echo Radiant Flare Piercing Light





Improved Inventory Management

As heavily requested, managing your items is now quicker and more intuitive with the ability to sort via a variety of options. Navigation speed has also been increased, while a one-button “Equip Full Set” option makes gearing up easier than ever. You can sort by:

Type

Weight

Attack Value

Defense Value

Upgrade Level

Armour Set

Damage Type (e.g., poison, fire)

Quantity

Number of Spell Slots

Spell Power

Mana Cost

Sorting menu

Stamina Adjustment

Stamina - Another highly requested feature, sprinting outside of combat no longer drains stamina. Run, Forest, run!

Lighting adjustments

Several overly dark areas — including Monastery Grounds, Revelation Depths, Sunless Skein, and others — have been brightened to improve visibility and gameplay clarity. Who would’ve thought a dark fantasy could sometimes be a little too dark?

UI / UX Improvements

Dedicated Pause Button - Potentially a controversial one when it comes to soulslikes, but a significant majority of you asked for pause functionality and so here it is. And if you don’t want it, well, simply don’t press pause.

Pop-Up Explanations - New contextual menus and text prompts have been added to the Vestige to help players better understand the differences between Shared and Casual Progression modes.

Co-Op Passwords - You can now set a password to prevent unknown players from joining your co-op session, giving you more control over your multiplayer experience.

Co-Op Mode Toggle - Switching between Casual and Shared Progression modes is now faster and easier with a dedicated toggle option.

Streamlined Co-Op Menu - The co-op interface has been redesigned with a cleaner layout and clearer text prompts, helping you and your ally stay focused on your objectives.

Load Game Menu - The load game screen now features a cleaner layout and displays additional information for each save slot, making it easier to manage your progress.

Settings Navigation - The Graphics and Display tabs have been merged into a single section, simplifying navigation and improving accessibility.

Multiplayer

Shared Progression Lag - stability improvements to reduce desync and improve overall co-op gameplay experience.

Multiplayer Stability - further optimizations based on latest monitoring.

Friend Pass Update - Reduced session failures and improved connectivity.



Bug Fixes

Addressed critical community-reported bugs, including synchronization issues.

Additional fixes for reported problems.



Your feedback continues to shape Lords of the Fallen. Keep sharing your experiences with us on Discord and our official Subreddit r/TheLordsoftheFallen .

Thank you again, faithful Lampbearers. And as always…

In Light, we walk.



