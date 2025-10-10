Changes:
Upgrades now provide more bonuses.
Leveling up now gives more resources.
Spawn rate of the bonus button has been increased.
Use code LunaSmith for 500,000 energy.
Fixed UI visibility on ultrawide resolutions.
