 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20336206 Edited 10 October 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Upgrades now provide more bonuses.

  • Leveling up now gives more resources.

  • Spawn rate of the bonus button has been increased.

  • Use code LunaSmith for 500,000 energy.

  • Fixed UI visibility on ultrawide resolutions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3889271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link