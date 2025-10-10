- AI Chat Bot: the chat system now features an AI chat bot. Talk to it via "@ai {message}"!
- Editor: Modernized the in-game editor for clarity. All the functionality is still there, but slightly moved around. Some utilities also.
- Editor: rollover effect enabled also when editing.
- Maximum Map Size: increased to 6000x4000px (from 4000x4000px).
- Modding Assets: now included with the binary. Copy the mod/* folder to separate directory if you want to customize fully.
- Moderating: Moderators are now able to setup password-protected games that are rated at the same time.
- Moderating: Permission bugfix for map approvals. Some moderators could not approve maps!
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Maintenance: Removing the Mac OS *.dmg file from the downloads as it didn't properly work (somehow the signing is not correct).
- Maintenance: EOS DLLs updated to latest (updated certificate chain).
- Bugfix Crashes: when the next unmoved troop selection was 'null'.
