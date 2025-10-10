 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20336042 Edited 10 October 2025 – 13:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • AI Chat Bot: the chat system now features an AI chat bot. Talk to it via "@ai {message}"!
  • Editor: Modernized the in-game editor for clarity. All the functionality is still there, but slightly moved around. Some utilities also.
  • Editor: rollover effect enabled also when editing.
  • Maximum Map Size: increased to 6000x4000px (from 4000x4000px).
  • Modding Assets: now included with the binary. Copy the mod/* folder to separate directory if you want to customize fully.
  • Moderating: Moderators are now able to setup password-protected games that are rated at the same time.
  • Moderating: Permission bugfix for map approvals. Some moderators could not approve maps!
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Maintenance: Removing the Mac OS *.dmg file from the downloads as it didn't properly work (somehow the signing is not correct).
  • Maintenance: EOS DLLs updated to latest (updated certificate chain).
  • Bugfix Crashes: when the next unmoved troop selection was 'null'.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Age of Conquest IV Depot WIN64 Depot 314972
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Age of Conquest IV Depot MAC64 Depot 314973
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Age of Conquest IV Depot LIN64 Depot 314975
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link