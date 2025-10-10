Hello everyone!
The Halloween season has arrived!
Halloween Event!
In "Sky End Market," a Halloween event will be held in-game
from October until November 14th!
Ghost robots are appearing—try talking to them!
(*This event occurs for players of level 4 or higher.)
During this limited-time event, you can obtain exclusive items and furniture!
Also, during the event, customers in costumes will visit your shop!
Please enjoy this spooky season!
New Items
- Whole Cake
- Pumpkin
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Yumyum or the cat would behave incorrectly
when there was trash in the garbage area.
- Fixed a bug where, during a certain Marcos event,
helping Marcos after he fell in the store would cause him to fall endlessly.
That’s all for this update.
If you haven’t written a STEAM review yet,
I’d be very happy if you could leave one!
Have a wonderful Halloween!
Thank you!
Changed files in this update