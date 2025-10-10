 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20335926 Edited 10 October 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



Hello everyone!
The Halloween season has arrived!


Halloween Event!


In "Sky End Market," a Halloween event will be held in-game
from October until November 14th!
Ghost robots are appearing—try talking to them!
(*This event occurs for players of level 4 or higher.)

During this limited-time event, you can obtain exclusive items and furniture!
Also, during the event, customers in costumes will visit your shop!
Please enjoy this spooky season!


New Items

  • Whole Cake
  • Pumpkin


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Yumyum or the cat would behave incorrectly
    when there was trash in the garbage area.
  • Fixed a bug where, during a certain Marcos event,
    helping Marcos after he fell in the store would cause him to fall endlessly.



That’s all for this update.

If you haven’t written a STEAM review yet,
I’d be very happy if you could leave one!



Have a wonderful Halloween!
Thank you!

Changed files in this update

