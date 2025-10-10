Halloween Event!

Fixed a bug where Yumyum or the cat would behave incorrectly

Hello everyone!The Halloween season has arrived!In "Sky End Market," a Halloween event will be held in-gamefrom October until November 14th!Ghost robots are appearing—try talking to them!(*This event occurs for players of level 4 or higher.)During this limited-time event, you can obtain exclusive items and furniture!Also, during the event, customers in costumes will visit your shop!Please enjoy this spooky season!That’s all for this update.If you haven’t written a STEAM review yet,I’d be very happy if you could leave one!Have a wonderful Halloween!Thank you!