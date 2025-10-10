 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20335874 Edited 10 October 2025 – 12:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Technical

  • Added Linux build.

  • Fixed menu music switching - it should no longer stop playing unexpectedly.

  • Quick fix for ultrawide monitors - the menu should now display correctly.

Achievements

  • “Triple Star System” should now unlock properly right away. Hopefully.

Enemies

  • Blue Circles have been nerfed. They’re sad about it, but no one liked them anyway.

  • Yellow Circles are now larger to make them more noticeable.

  • Red Triangle’s white shield no longer traps enemies inside.

Bosses

First Boss (Nerf)

  • Removed the yellow final phase.

  • The blue phase no longer fires yellow projectiles.

Boss Rush (Improvements)

  • HP increased from 250 → 450.

  • Sword and Shield attacks under ×3 now deal 6 damage, matching the pistol’s ×3 power.

  • The boss now checks for missing buffs and kindly switches to a state that lets you obtain one.

  • Can now activate yellow mode in addition to red and blue.

  • Fixed several state transition issues.

Levels

  • Level 26: nerfed.

  • Level 44: lasers now disable upon completion.

  • Level 55: fixed extra enemy spawns.

  • Level 58: nerfed.

  • Level 60: laser movement speed reduced.

  • Level 62: overall improved experience.

Player

  • Invulnerability after dash increased from 0.3s → 0.4s.

  • Death animation fixed when the DLC is purchased.

