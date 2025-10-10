Technical
Added Linux build.
Fixed menu music switching - it should no longer stop playing unexpectedly.
Quick fix for ultrawide monitors - the menu should now display correctly.
Achievements
“Triple Star System” should now unlock properly right away. Hopefully.
Enemies
Blue Circles have been nerfed. They’re sad about it, but no one liked them anyway.
Yellow Circles are now larger to make them more noticeable.
Red Triangle’s white shield no longer traps enemies inside.
Bosses
First Boss (Nerf)
Removed the yellow final phase.
The blue phase no longer fires yellow projectiles.
Boss Rush (Improvements)
HP increased from 250 → 450.
Sword and Shield attacks under ×3 now deal 6 damage, matching the pistol’s ×3 power.
The boss now checks for missing buffs and kindly switches to a state that lets you obtain one.
Can now activate yellow mode in addition to red and blue.
Fixed several state transition issues.
Levels
Level 26: nerfed.
Level 44: lasers now disable upon completion.
Level 55: fixed extra enemy spawns.
Level 58: nerfed.
Level 60: laser movement speed reduced.
Level 62: overall improved experience.
Player
Invulnerability after dash increased from 0.3s → 0.4s.
Death animation fixed when the DLC is purchased.
