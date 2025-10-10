Beff Jezos Simulator - Patch Notes

With this update, the world of Beff Jezos is now more fluid, understandable, and enjoyable!

Optimization: Performance issues in the city have been resolved, and overall game smoothness has been increased.

Tutorial Update: The guide for new players has been revamped; it's now much more explanatory and easier to follow.

Performance Improvement: FPS drops and stutters have been reduced, delivering a more stable gaming experience that awaits you!

If you're ready, everything in the Beff Jezos universe is now faster, smoother, and more fun!