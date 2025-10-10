 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20335850 Edited 10 October 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Beff Jezos Simulator - Patch Notes
With this update, the world of Beff Jezos is now more fluid, understandable, and enjoyable!

  • Optimization: Performance issues in the city have been resolved, and overall game smoothness has been increased.

  • Tutorial Update: The guide for new players has been revamped; it's now much more explanatory and easier to follow.

  • Performance Improvement: FPS drops and stutters have been reduced, delivering a more stable gaming experience that awaits you!

If you're ready, everything in the Beff Jezos universe is now faster, smoother, and more fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3128741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link