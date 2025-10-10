This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Preppers!

We’ve got something new cooking.

Today, we’re officially opening the Guntouchables Experimental Branch on Steam!

This branch will let us test new features, systems, and balance changes together with you... and fittingly, the first experiment is the branch itself! 😅🤞



Our first experiment will focus on a major balance update, specifically targeting weapon performance and variety. The goal is simple: make more guns fun, viable, and worth picking - without losing their unique identities.

What is the Experimental Branch?

Think of it as an parallel universe where a different version of Guntouchables lives.

It’s where we’ll upload and try any idea or change we are unsure about so brave preppers like you can test it and help us improve it.

Here’s a quick checklist to see if the Experimental Branch is for you:

You like new things… even when they might explode 💥

You enjoy testing unfinished stuff and spotting bugs before we do 🙈

You’re not afraid of things getting weird (they will) 🥴

You love giving feedback and helping make the game better for everyone 📜💖

If that sounds like you, welcome to our world, Prepper!

If not, no worries. you can stick to the main branch and wait for the official updates.

🔧 How to Join the Experimental Branch

Here’s how to jump in:

Right-click Guntouchables in your Steam Library Select Properties Go to the BETAS tab From the dropdown, choose:

' Experimental Branch. To test out all the crazy stuff.' Close the window (Steam should begin downloading the build) If nothing happens, try restarting Steam

⚠️ Important:

If you’re on the Experimental Branch, you won’t be able to see or join games from the main branch (and vice versa).

So if you’re playing with friends, make sure you’re all on the same version!

💬 Where to Leave Feedback

We’ve set up a new dedicated #experimental-branch channel on our Discord server.

That’s where you can share your impressions, bug reports, and balance feedback. We’ll be watching and making adjustments based on what we learn together.

⚖️ What’s New in This Test Build

Our first EXPERIMENT introduces:

Major weapon balance changes

Tweaks to enemy scaling and talent impact











🧠 A Final Word

This branch is an experiment for us too - both in how we balance the game and how we collaborate with you. We hope testing new ideas together like this will help us move faster and smarter.



Thank you for helping us make Guntouchables the best mutant-blasting survival experience it can be.



Bullets & Beans!

-Game Swing