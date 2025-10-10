Bug Fixes

1. Fixed an issue where the Diligence Tower’s exclusive dormitory did not prioritize work assignments by type.

2. Fixed an issue where some players’ save files showed negative Park Satisfaction values.

3. Fixed an issue where abnormal queue numbers caused hot spring state errors.

4. Fixed an issue where selecting certain PuPus in the Diligence Tower did not take effect properly.



---

Issues Under Repair

We’ve received feedback on the following problems, which are being fixed and will be addressed in upcoming versions:

1. Abnormal behavior when switching from Demo or test versions to the full release.

2. Building freezes caused by abnormal adventurer states.

3. Save-load errors caused by corrupted hot spring data.



---

Issues Under Investigation

We are still investigating the causes of the following issues.

If you encounter similar cases, please share your gameplay steps—this will greatly help our debugging process!

1. Abnormal leftover occupied tiles after weeding in certain cases.

2. Newly summoned adventurers sometimes stand idle at the Summoning Circle (resolved after loading a save).

3. Newly summoned adventurers sometimes stand idle in front of the Commission Board (resolved after loading a save).