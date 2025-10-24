Hey Dungeon Delvers!

We’ve been tuning in to your feedback loud and clear—and this patch is the result. A few tweaks, a few fixes, and a whole lot of dungeon-polishing to keep your runs deadly (in the fun way).

⚒️ Adjustments

Increased the association weight between Rune Attack → Elemental Status treasures and Elemental Status–based builds to improve drop relevance.

The Katana skill Leaping Slash can now be canceled earlier with a dodge for smoother combat flow.

🐛 Bug Exorcisms

Fixed an issue where the treasure Magic Pocket couldn’t be picked up again after being shared.

Fixed a bug where the Bow skill Demon Shooter wasn’t converting to Fire attribute with the Nitre Blade treasure.

Resolved a conflict where the cursed treasure Corrupted Bracers blocked the Devouring Teeth effect (attack power boost on kill) in shop rooms.

Corrected weapon substats affecting movement speed not applying properly.

Fixed a duplication issue where Cursed Area appeared twice in the Black Castle Bridge level.

Fixed an issue where the monster Crystal Mount in Castle Dungeon was immune to damage from Rune Slash and Rune Quake .

Updated incorrect skill description for the Musket Golden Destroyer .

Corrected item text for Ethereal Pass .

Attempted to fix a bug where Ancient Sword Hilt failed to trigger under Life Lock conditions.

Attempted to fix a rare issue where the final hit of the Katana’s aerial downward slash didn’t connect.

Thanks for keeping the feedback flowing like dungeon lava. We’re listening, we’re patching, and we’ll see you in the depths—bring snacks and sharp objects. ⚔️



