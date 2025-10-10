Until now, I believed that encountering enemies that couldn't be damaged or collecting items was a fun experience in itself, and automating this would make the game dull and not very good.

However, in Mystic Gate and Last Inflator, there were many instances where a slight mistake in procedure meant having to rewind about 500 moves to clear enemies. The strain on my fingers was immense, and all 241 fingers that had grown on my body vanished.

Statistics from TacticalNexus show that 80% of players, like us, play TacticalNexus using tentacles or psychokinesis. However, this discriminatory specification against non-soft-bodied players is unacceptable in the 21st century.

Therefore, despite contradicting our previous statements, we have implemented “automatic item collection within reachable areas” and “automatic combat against enemies that can be defeated without taking damage within reachable areas.”

The internal processing is quite complex, but the system works roughly as follows:

◆Shift+C enables “Auto-item Pickup Only,” while Shift+D or the numeric keypad's + key activates “Auto-item Pickup and Auto-Combat.”

→The speed of both auto-pickup and auto-combat is incredibly fast. Specifically, it's like this.

◆Auto-item pickup is affected by the “Block HP items (Mouse move)” setting in the Config menu and the “Mouse avoid list” in the Extended Screen.

This means if there are items you don't want picked up during auto-collection, you can use these settings to customize which items are collected.

(However, ES involves quite complex processing, so there are some bugs that may not be fixed.)

◆The internal processing was incredibly demanding, so I might not be able to make many improvements to this feature. Sorry about that.

Still, after Mystic Gate, this feature should be better to have than not.