Patch 0.1.6, previously available on the Beta Branch, is now live for everyone on the Default Branch!
This patch puts a strong focus on enhancing the free building aspect. Settlement borders now expand dynamically with the number of followers you have which can be supported by defense towers and wonder protection towers.
The pathing logic has also been improved which let's you build freely in newly aquired areas more easily.
Check the entire changelog below for all the content of this patch!
🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.6
The settlement border of each settlement is now defined by the amount of follower in the settlement and is growing with the amount of followers
Furthermore defense towers and wonder protection towers can be build to further extend this border up to the doubled size defined by followers
Added logic when two settlement borders are colliding so that no intersection takes place
Improved pathing logic to allow free building in the new areas now available and connect to travel paths between settlements
Added logic to avoid building on exploration spots, relics or monuments
Updated first map (Skultho) by providing more building space available due to the new settlement border system
Improved logic to be able to build buildings even on more "not so suitable" ground
Balancing:
Woodcutter, farm and mine can now also be built in cities
Increased effect of wonder create food or create wood
Significantly increased amount of maximum mortals possible per settlement by buildings residence and shacks
Doubled amount the imp can carry
Doubled amount of wood gained by a collected tree
Buildings can now be built / planned during the day even resources are missing (like during the night)
Mana costs to build buildings have been reduced significantly
wonders lovable and unlovable can now also be performed as multicast wonder
AI gods do not gain any follower anymore when reaching 0 follower
Significantly reduced additional belief points gain for AI gods due to attention
Minor:
Selection support when using a building wonder: selecting the radius of the building is enough, no need to target the structure itself, very helpful to target constructions sites
Updated tutorials for building buildings and building supporting buildings
Updated tooltips for border extending buildings wonder protection altar and defense tower
Thank you once again for all your feedback and continued support! We're continue to look forward to all your feedback!
Changed files in this update