POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Megabonk
10 October 2025 Build 20335349 Edited 10 October 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ improved AI target selection.
🎲 Added random colored dice. On firing the sequence starts with a red and a white dice. The red one is also used for reload. Both Red and White are used for to hit and malfunction.

🛠️ When the game hangs, you can use the P key (p for Panic) to solve the situation.
🛠️ Added the Multiplayer Button. Multiplayer is under construction. Follow progress and updates on Discord. https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fdiscord.gg%2FBXmBuda

Changed files in this update

