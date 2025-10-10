🛠️ improved AI target selection.

🎲 Added random colored dice. On firing the sequence starts with a red and a white dice. The red one is also used for reload. Both Red and White are used for to hit and malfunction.

🛠️ When the game hangs, you can use the P key (p for Panic) to solve the situation.

🛠️ Added the Multiplayer Button. Multiplayer is under construction. Follow progress and updates on Discord. https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fdiscord.gg%2FBXmBuda