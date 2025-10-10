 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20335316 Edited 10 October 2025 – 10:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

Building

  • A regional building limit has been added. You can now build up to 5,000 structures per area (one map tile).

*This is a preliminary patch for new content and optimization in the upcoming building update. We appreciate your understanding.

Balance

  • The weight of workbenches and processing stations has been increased.

Player

  • Completing side missions within or near your assigned castle now increases your contribution score.

  • The message displayed when satisfaction is low has been updated.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the durability of torches did not decrease.

  • Fixed a bug where hunger or thirst would decrease during the Log-Splitting mini-game.

  • Fixed an issue where certain terrains were displayed abnormally.

  • Fixed a bug where mounted NPCs appeared standing on their horses.

  • Fixed an issue where parts of Baekdusan Cheonji were displayed incorrectly.

  • Fixed a bug where the number of bullets and gunpowder barrels was not calculated correctly during the Matchlock mini-game.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where the screen of players not participating in the Archery mini-game would also fade out during synchronization.

Changed files in this update

