Improvements
Building
A regional building limit has been added. You can now build up to 5,000 structures per area (one map tile).
*This is a preliminary patch for new content and optimization in the upcoming building update. We appreciate your understanding.
Balance
The weight of workbenches and processing stations has been increased.
Player
Completing side missions within or near your assigned castle now increases your contribution score.
The message displayed when satisfaction is low has been updated.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the durability of torches did not decrease.
Fixed a bug where hunger or thirst would decrease during the Log-Splitting mini-game.
Fixed an issue where certain terrains were displayed abnormally.
Fixed a bug where mounted NPCs appeared standing on their horses.
Fixed an issue where parts of Baekdusan Cheonji were displayed incorrectly.
Fixed a bug where the number of bullets and gunpowder barrels was not calculated correctly during the Matchlock mini-game.
Multiplayer
Fixed an issue where the screen of players not participating in the Archery mini-game would also fade out during synchronization.
Changed files in this update