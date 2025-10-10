A regional building limit has been added. You can now build up to 5,000 structures per area (one map tile).

*This is a preliminary patch for new content and optimization in the upcoming building update. We appreciate your understanding.



The weight of workbenches and processing stations has been increased.

The message displayed when satisfaction is low has been updated.

Completing side missions within or near your assigned castle now increases your contribution score.

Fixed an issue where the durability of torches did not decrease.

Fixed a bug where hunger or thirst would decrease during the Log-Splitting mini-game.

Fixed an issue where certain terrains were displayed abnormally.

Fixed a bug where mounted NPCs appeared standing on their horses.

Fixed an issue where parts of Baekdusan Cheonji were displayed incorrectly.