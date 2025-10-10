!!! THIS UPDATE REQUIRES TO START A NEW GAME SAVE
Notes: This update focuses on new features, including newspaper storyline mini dialogues, character portraits, Twitch integration, the plushie gacha machine, ingredient management, and more cozy additions to your café experience.
Beta 0.2 patch release:
October 10th, 2025
NEW:
Newspaper storyline mini Dialogues
New short character dialogues now appear to reflect the latest newspaper articles.
Character portraits added
All major characters now display portraits during dialogue.
Twitch Integration
When the café is open, chat can order coffee using the
!coffeecommand.
Plushie gacha machine
A new feature for your full work day rewards: collect plushies!
Ingredient management system
Coffee ingredients can now run out! You’ll need to restock to keep your café running smoothly.
Character Voices
Each character now has a unique little voice instead of the generic typing sound.
Small Cutscenes
Added to highlight story hints, upgrade unlocks, and special moments.
Café Closure Panel
At the end of each day, you’ll now see a mini summary of your café’s results.
Chapter & Title Display
Each new day now shows the current newspaper chapter name and title.
Gameplay Adjustments:
Some guides now appear in smaller sections to avoid overwhelming players with too much information at once.
Upper terrace upgrade now requires bridge reconstruction before it can be unlocked.
Level up panel now include newly unlocked creatures.
NPCs now display speech bubbles automatically to make the café feel livelier.
The player can now interact with NPCs to retrigger their last line or hear a new one.
Added new NPC hangout areas for the bridge and upper terrace once upgraded.
Terrace tips are now only left by larger NPCs (not creatures).
Fixes:
Fixed NPCs not spawning on the second café opening day.
Fixed wrong day speech bubbles appearing.
Fixed intro build mode closing before placing the last required item.
Fixed general music playing too early before time based transitions were applied.
Fixed time resuming too soon after dialogues end.
Fixed issue with bird sounds triggering when loading a save with the window closed in the bedroom.
Fixed summary stats not restarting correctly at the end of the day.
Added missing assets to Hot Chocolate and Milk Frothing UI panels.
Other:
Miscellaneous UI adjustments for better visibility and readability.
New creatures related to upcoming newspaper storylines added.
“Herby” now grows through multiple stages across the newspaper chapters.
Changed files in this update