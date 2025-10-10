!!! THIS UPDATE REQUIRES TO START A NEW GAME SAVE



Notes: This update focuses on new features, including newspaper storyline mini dialogues, character portraits, Twitch integration, the plushie gacha machine, ingredient management, and more cozy additions to your café experience.



Beta 0.2 patch release:

October 10th, 2025



NEW:

Newspaper storyline mini Dialogues New short character dialogues now appear to reflect the latest newspaper articles.

Character portraits added All major characters now display portraits during dialogue.

Twitch Integration When the café is open, chat can order coffee using the !coffee command.

Plushie gacha machine A new feature for your full work day rewards: collect plushies!

Ingredient management system Coffee ingredients can now run out! You’ll need to restock to keep your café running smoothly.

Character Voices Each character now has a unique little voice instead of the generic typing sound.

Small Cutscenes Added to highlight story hints, upgrade unlocks, and special moments.

Café Closure Panel At the end of each day, you’ll now see a mini summary of your café’s results.