10 October 2025 Build 20335261 Edited 10 October 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Previously, there was a bug where you couldn't upload your own image in the arena editor, now this bug is gone

-There was a bug where the control buttons for mobile devices were displayed on the screen, now they are gone

Changed files in this update

Open link