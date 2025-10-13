 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20335190 Edited 13 October 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Salutations Victorians!

Lo and behold we did do one more hotfix! Aimed at primarily fixing the reported wages issue and monopolies not working correctly.

Otherwise, I hope I don’t jinx it again, we shouldn’t have more hotfixes on the horizon but will see you soon!

Check out the full patchnotes below. Checksum is `43af`.

As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.10 with any fixed issues!

The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.10.5:

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where buildings would periodically reset their wages back to baseline, most noticeable as all buildings paying out the same wage at the start of the game

  • Fixed a bug where construction of buildings monopolized by companies could be blocked by incorrect validation of who holds the monopoly

  • Fixed a bug where autonomous construction could sometimes be blocked by the economy of scale factor overriding other, more critical factors such as whether there is actually workforce available in the state

  • Fixed a bug where the ai_evaluate_autonomous_construction console command was partially printing data for government construction, resulting in incorrect values

Previous Patchnotes

1.10.0 | 1.10.1 | 1.10.2 | 1.10.3 | 1.10.4 | 1.10.5

