Salutations Victorians!



Lo and behold we did do one more hotfix! Aimed at primarily fixing the reported wages issue and monopolies not working correctly.



Otherwise, I hope I don't jinx it again, we shouldn't have more hotfixes on the horizon but will see you soon!



Check out the full patchnotes below. Checksum is `43af`.



As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums ! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.10 with any fixed issues!



The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.10.5:

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where buildings would periodically reset their wages back to baseline, most noticeable as all buildings paying out the same wage at the start of the game

Fixed a bug where construction of buildings monopolized by companies could be blocked by incorrect validation of who holds the monopoly

Fixed a bug where autonomous construction could sometimes be blocked by the economy of scale factor overriding other, more critical factors such as whether there is actually workforce available in the state

Fixed a bug where the ai_evaluate_autonomous_construction console command was partially printing data for government construction, resulting in incorrect values



