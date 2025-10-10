 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20335124 Edited 10 October 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix bug: Foam had wrong width in 100ml beaker.
- Fix bug: Sometimes pouring from still or filter was entirely black.
- Fix bug: Couldn't pour out of the top of burette.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2928882
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2928883
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link