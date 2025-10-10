Changelog
- Added hats!
- Added skins! (Only awarded to tournament winners at first)
- Added random competitive map select option
- Added Badbeetle Basin map (layout test)
- Nerfed Ladybug (delayed turn speed while flying)
- Buffed Fungus beetle mushroom size
- Buffed Bombardier beetle - projectile splash now releases enemy balls
- Changed how team colours work in the lobby and on the scoreboard to hopefully be less confusing
- Fixed steam invites breaking custom lobbies
- Fixed issue where players could run multiple instances of the game
- Fixed Cyborg thruster not moving ball if starting with no velocity
Changed files in this update