Changelog

- Added hats!

- Added skins! (Only awarded to tournament winners at first)

- Added random competitive map select option

- Added Badbeetle Basin map (layout test)

- Nerfed Ladybug (delayed turn speed while flying)

- Buffed Fungus beetle mushroom size

- Buffed Bombardier beetle - projectile splash now releases enemy balls

- Changed how team colours work in the lobby and on the scoreboard to hopefully be less confusing

- Fixed steam invites breaking custom lobbies

- Fixed issue where players could run multiple instances of the game

- Fixed Cyborg thruster not moving ball if starting with no velocity