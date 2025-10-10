 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20334840 Edited 10 October 2025 – 10:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

- Added hats!

- Added skins! (Only awarded to tournament winners at first)

- Added random competitive map select option

- Added Badbeetle Basin map (layout test)

- Nerfed Ladybug (delayed turn speed while flying)

- Buffed Fungus beetle mushroom size

- Buffed Bombardier beetle - projectile splash now releases enemy balls

- Changed how team colours work in the lobby and on the scoreboard to hopefully be less confusing

- Fixed steam invites breaking custom lobbies

- Fixed issue where players could run multiple instances of the game

- Fixed Cyborg thruster not moving ball if starting with no velocity

