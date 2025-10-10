 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20334641 Edited 10 October 2025 – 09:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce native (Universal) support for Jacob's Quest Anniversary Edition on macOS!!

This marks the first time that macOS gamers can download and play Jacob's Quest Anniversary Edition natively on thier Apple Device.

Supported devices must be running macOS Ventura or higher, with an Apple M1 Silicon or Intel Core M hardware or higher. The system requirements, such as RAM and CPU speed and storage requirements that apply to Windows also applies to macOS.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 1981702
