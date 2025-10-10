 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20334635 Edited 10 October 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Pinball Fans!

We’ve just released a small hotfix to address two important issues that appeared after the last update. Thanks again for your quick feedback, it really helps us react fast and keep things running smoothly!

  • Fixed Lamp Hunter Tournament scoring. Scores now correctly update for all players, not only for those who had previously played Lamp Hunter outside of tournaments.

  • Improved audio engine stability. Some users experienced crashes related to the new sound system. We’ve made adjustments that should prevent these issues. Although we haven’t been able to reproduce the problem in our office, we’re confident this fix will help most players.

Thank you once again for your reports and patience, your feedback keeps Zaccaria Pinball getting better every day!

Happy flipping,
The Magic Pixel Team

Changed files in this update

macOS Zaccaria Pinball OSX Depot 444932
Linux Zaccaria Pinball Linux Depot 444933
Windows Zaccaria Pinball Win32 Depot 444934
