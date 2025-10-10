 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20334632 Edited 10 October 2025 – 10:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have fixed an issue that prevented certain achievements from being obtained.

If you had already met the requirements before, you can unlock them by entering the menu screen after updating the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3561231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link