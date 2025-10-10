We have fixed an issue that prevented certain achievements from being obtained.
If you had already met the requirements before, you can unlock them by entering the menu screen after updating the game.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
We have fixed an issue that prevented certain achievements from being obtained.
If you had already met the requirements before, you can unlock them by entering the menu screen after updating the game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update