31 October 2025 Build 20334452
Update notes via Steam Community

1. 五维介质Medium5 Collab Music Pack「MEDIUM⁵ Echoes」is now updated, featuring 6 new songs. Unlock the Music Pack to get a Collab Illustration. The duo of Marija and Stardust is exploring the greatest secret in the world?!
2. 「追逐月光 - 希爾露在現世人間/离散星」in the Collab Music Pack includes a hidden sheet. Tap the difficulty button crazily to unlock it~
3. 1 Mid-Autumn Festival illustration and 1 Halloween illustration can be unlocked by logging in between October 31st and November 9th. After that, they will be added to the leveling-up bonus~

Windows Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
macOS Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
