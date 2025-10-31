1. 五维介质Medium5 Collab Music Pack「MEDIUM⁵ Echoes」is now updated, featuring 6 new songs. Unlock the Music Pack to get a Collab Illustration. The duo of Marija and Stardust is exploring the greatest secret in the world?!2. 「追逐月光 - 希爾露在現世人間/离散星」in the Collab Music Pack includes a hidden sheet. Tap the difficulty button crazily to unlock it~3. 1 Mid-Autumn Festival illustration and 1 Halloween illustration can be unlocked by logging in between October 31st and November 9th. After that, they will be added to the leveling-up bonus~