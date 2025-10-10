Woop woop the update bell is ringing and that means v.0.2.2 is dropping everyone rejoice

This update is more or less "v.0.2.0 part 2", as it contains all the features originally planned for v.0.2.0, just a bit later than usual. Haha I bet all the people on itch are all so pissed rn that steam users get the 3 maps they were promised while they didn't. Sorry

Also sorry sorry for how long this update took (2 months ≠ 2-3 weeks). I was lazy

Ok jokes aside, this update took some time as my finals were starting and I needed to get a head-start on studying. Other than that, I had a playtest session with a fellow game dev and his friends and many, many bugs were found and much, much feedback was given. To those who were playtesting while I was in the back watching; thank you so much. It really means alot to have people that are willing to help me test out my games and make them better!

Alright so as promised, this update contains the next 2 maps as well as some nice features to make the game seem more finished and polished. We gots sound, music, perks in store, settings and more!!!! Oh yeah, fixed many bugs that were reported. please thank me later

Here are the patch notes:

Added 2 new maps (Map2, Map3)

Added settings, accessible via main menu and in-game

Added ability to kick players while in-game

Added ability to vote for the shop in the voting menu

Added map cooldown when voting. You can no longer play maps 2 times in a row. Sorry

Added funny floor wires that light up, hopefully to guide the player to the next button/trigger in Map1

Added purchasable perks

Added music and sound effects

Added in-game chat

Added some game debug info in the corner of settings

Added social media and bug report buttons in the menu

Added version mismatch checker

Added branch mismatch checker

Added new interactable objects Valves Generators

Added new hidden tasks for more XP (and retroactively added them to previous maps)

Added try/catch statements when attempting to join/start a lobby. This should prevent the game from freezing if Steamworks throws a SocketException

Added levers to doors. After a door has been opened, you can use a lever to open/close them. Currently this serves no gameplay purpose other than locking your friends out and hearing them drown, but I have ideas that I'm gonna leave for a future update.

Improved door logic. Doors now close after water reaches near them instead of on a timer. An alarm blares a few seconds before the door closes. Doors also can no longer be opened once the water reaches too high.

Improved tutorial (emergency procedure) in the lobby. It's now less wordy, and now has diagrams :O

Adjusted lighting. Ambient skybox lighting for the scene has been disabled, and environment reflections are gone too. As such, all maps are now darker, and can be pitch black. Oh so scary

Adjusted XP gain from completing a map. This was nerfed as it was too easy to max out all upgrades within the first 3 rounds. Here's the specifics: Max XP gain from all players escaping the map has been lowered from 600XP to 300XP Perfect bonus has been lowered to 100XP Perfect bonus is also now no longer applied if the lobby size after descending is less than 3. Time bonuses have been significantly nerfed (from 350XP, 200XP, 100XP for <1min, <1.5min, <2min respectively to 100XP, 50XP and 25XP) Hidden tasks now give 50XP instead of 150XP

Fixed time bonus being stuck at 00:00.00. It now takes the last player to enter the escape elevator's time and calculates XP gain from that.

Fixed "RefreshWifi" button not working

Fixed players not appearing in playerlist (there's still a bug in lobby where players that join don't appear until in the voting menu, fix later)

Fixed shop not working for clients

Fixed a skip in Map1

Fixed Steam rich presence not working

Fixed playerlist kick button

Fixed playerlist containing players from a previous session

Fixed players not progressing to levels if the host had already hosted a previous lobby without restarting the game

Fixed main menu camera shake not looping correctly. In the dopesheet, I set the wrong animation path's curve to linear. oops

Fixed push text still showing even though you're not looking at the player anymore

Fixed interactable objects and buttons clipping into walls stupidly

Fixed many typos (i can't spell initalize initailze initialize correctly)

Fixed water overlay not hiding itself when you're out of water

Fixed some desync issues with buttons and their respective Rpc calls

Fixed pushing. Go push your friends into lava.

Changed all instances of loading texts to be real. Previously, they'd fake a loading delay, but now they only show if something's actually loading! You're welcome.

Changed hidden tasks in XP breakdown to hide if none are in map

Changed some connection error texts to keep them streamlined and the same as all others

Changed epilepsy warning. (Map3 has flashing lights. Beware.)

Changed "NetworkManager failed to initalize" error text to be a little more specific

Changed most buttons in menu to change tint when hovered over a little more obviously

Changed lobby name max size from 16 to 50

In this update, I've completely changed lighting due to the new map requiring pitch-blackness. All maps are a lot darker now, and personally I feel as though it gives FD a more "atmospheric feel". Unfortunately this made some dark areas that weren't too dark before completely pitch black, so I've added more lights, particularly in [spoiler]Map1's tower section.[/spoiler] If you don't like it then too bad (or post it into the feedback/bug reports forum)

RAHHHHHH COOL UPDATE. THANK YOU. but what's next?

Some of you may have noticed FD's release date has been pushed back. Why?

In short: I need more time to make FD fun to play. FD is currently nowhere near finished, doesn't have enough content to make it fun to play for long, nor is it polished enough to be available publicly. I want to ensure the game is at it's best state possible in time for the Next Fest, and public release.

Oh yeah, you've might've noticed I added achievements. They're just there for show at the moment; they'll be fully added in v.0.2.3, alongside findable lobbies, the ability to save campaigns and some better modding potential. After v.0.2.3 I still have one more update planned for the v.0.2.x cycle, which will target accessibility and a cool feature that unfortunately requires a ton of work :(

For v.0.3 and beyond, I don't want to share much mostly because it'll spoil too much and nothing's fully set in stone yet. Next update I'll have more to share, stay tuned :p

Thank you fellas and see you later

-NoFaceGames