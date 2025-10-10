There is a new point of interest - dungeon.
You can go into them with your heroes and collect new equipment.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
There is a new point of interest - dungeon.
You can go into them with your heroes and collect new equipment.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update