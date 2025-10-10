HALLOWEEN EVENT 2025 UPDATE!

Get ready to scream with excitement! Our spookiest update yet has arrived, and it’s packed with tricks, treats, and tons of Halloween fun!

COLLECT CANDY, UNLOCK TREATS!

Candy buckets have appeared all across the maps! Search far and wide for these randomly spawning Halloween buckets each one rewards you with a candy piece to collect. Trade candy for exclusive unlockables, including 9 full Halloween costumes to transform your character into something wickedly fun.

TRICK OR TREAT SYSTEM

Every time you collect from a bucket, you’ll trigger our brand new Trick or Treat system! Will you get a temporary buff to boost your gameplay or will you suffer a spooky debuff? There's only one way to find out...

You can even go trick or treating in other players’ HQs for extra candy!

HALLOWEEN MAP MAKEOVER

Each map has been given a haunted makeover, expect pumpkins, ghosts, creepy lighting, and a whole lot of atmosphere. Whether you're sneaking around or sprinting to safety, the spirit of Halloween is everywhere!

NEW FEATURES & UPDATES

Spirit Box Dead Player Communication - No ouija board required.

Dead Player Crouching - Stay low, even in the afterlife.

Dead Player Phone - Ghost calls? Maybe…

Bug Fixes & Quality of Life Improvements - Smoother than ever. Localization in 26 Languages available in the coming days - mid-event!

Preview of Our New Laptop UI System - Coming soon!

This Halloween event is limited time only, so get out there, collect candy, explore the haunted maps, and see what tricks or treats await you!

The candy hunt begins NOW… if you dare.