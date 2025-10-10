🟢Total:

– the castle's visual has been partially changed, closer to the "original" one;

– language change has been added, interface languages are now available: English;

– added voice communication (beta): You can turn on/off the GPS in the lock settings. Temporarily unavailable in the vestibule with random players. There will be further development of HS.



🟢The launcher:

– now you can change your nickname and faction by clicking on your profile at the bottom left;

– settings have been moved to the profile, at the bottom left;

– changed icons to the "original" look: heroes, construction site, friends and chat button;

– now you can hide/open the chat using the chat button on the bottom left.;

– the divisions display has been moved to the upper right corner, under the "Audit" button (scrolls);

– the hint in the form of the "?" icon has been removed, the hint itself has been moved to the queue panel (on hover).



🟢Heroes and talents:

– The gunner

– The Pied Piper / Lord of the Rats

– Hunter / Shooter

– Seth The Edge of the Odds

– The set is an uplifting anthem

– Other talents



Read more about rebalances (changes) at the link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1oSToX75bEOz8Zu-AXsfJrfT_5Kzf0N4iwfozMjLLPo4/edit?tab=t.vxcfbu1acghm