1. New interactions in villages and towns:

- Force conscripts: Draft villagers as private soldiers. May cause large-scale flight, even leaving villages or towns deserted.

- Scout talents: Search for talented youths from humble backgrounds with high charm (and generally good attributes). They can be married into the clan or adopted.

- Distribute supplies: Quickly increase villagers’ happiness. Only effective when Happiness is below 60.

2. New events in villages and towns:

- Refugees: Refugee events may appear, which can be settled to increase population.

- Taoists: May appear selling elixirs or charms.

3. Noble privileges: Clan members with noble rank are more likely to succeed in royal audiences.

4. Event notifications for the death of the Crown Prince.

5. Event notifications for the death of vassal princes.

6. When a new ruler ascends: If the new ruler is a member of the royal clan, their parents remain in the royal court and are not expelled.

7. Optimized randomness in royal newborn talents.

8. Adoption records: When a clan member is adopted, both the adoptee and the adopter record this event in their life chronicles.

9. Fixed a bug where searching could trigger a rebellion without showing the rebellion event immediately.

10. Fixed some unreasonable events caused by adoption of descendants.

11. Fixed duplicate event notifications in certain reports.

12. Fixed population going negative in fiefs (old saves may take some time to recover).

13. Added new guidance hints: loading screen tips and in-game encyclopedia.