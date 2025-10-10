 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20334275 Edited 10 October 2025 – 09:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. The Left Stick on the controller now also controls cursor movement within menus.

  2. Fixed an issue where the game did not reset properly after restarting following a game over caused by Enok's death.

  3. Fixed an issue where acquired Bibles could not be selected in the Bible menu.

  4. Fixed an issue where the HUD length did not increase properly when obtaining items that increase maximum HP or maximum SP.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2889741
