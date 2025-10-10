❗ The update is already available in the BETA channel, but it will come out on the main channel on Sunday, October 12 ❗
TRICK OR TREAT?
Halloween... One of my favorite times of the year 🎃. SOUL PARK was already pretty spooky, and with the release I didn't have that much time to make new content BUT these new items should please your little souls... ALSO there is a brand new tool in the game! It's pretty cool. Read the changelog and go try it out 👻!
LIMITED TIME EVENT: HALLOWEEN
Enjoy exclusive Halloween items available until October 31st in the shop!
added 4 new objects available in the time-limited shop:
new spooky ride: The Corrupted Ghost
new souvenirs shop: Trick or Treat
2 new decorations: Pumpkins, and Bat cage
Halloween themed main menu until the end of the event
NEW MECHANIC: INVENTORY
A sixth tool has joined the toolbox: ✨the box✨
Move your objects quickly around the park, or store them and place them back later!
added a new tool for easy park edit and storing objects
health, capacity, energy and motivation values are saved when storing an object, but not the other stats.
QoL IMPROVEMENTS
added auto-language detection
clicking on the corruption pointer now points the camera towards the beacon
added main tutorial as a training level
saves are now sorted by last played date
added keybinding for moving and removing, zooming in and out, rotating CW and CCW
COSMETIC IMPROVEMENTS
objects in the shop are now sorted by theme and their slot have customized colors
tweaked futuristic color theme
updated splashscreen
BUGFIXES
fixed bugs related to the main tutorial
fixed unintended park interactions when taping/clicking over the path placer UI
fixed camera dragging detection sensitivity
fixed gamepad button indicator issues
fixed not being able to go back to the main menu from the training level list
fixed not being able to select the history path on a gamepad
fixed satanas's text bubble misplacement in some cases
fixed infinite customer frenzy during the whistle tutorial
fixed keybinding for cancelling a sale
fixed gamepad issues for the main menu and the wiki
fixed training levels related bugs
Changed depots in beta branch