10 October 2025 Build 20334199 Edited 10 October 2025 – 09:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

❗ The update is already available in the BETA channel, but it will come out on the main channel on Sunday, October 12 ❗

TRICK OR TREAT?

Halloween... One of my favorite times of the year 🎃. SOUL PARK was already pretty spooky, and with the release I didn't have that much time to make new content BUT these new items should please your little souls... ALSO there is a brand new tool in the game! It's pretty cool. Read the changelog and go try it out 👻!

LIMITED TIME EVENT: HALLOWEEN

Enjoy exclusive Halloween items available until October 31st in the shop!

  • added 4 new objects available in the time-limited shop:

    • new spooky ride: The Corrupted Ghost

    • new souvenirs shop: Trick or Treat

    • 2 new decorations: Pumpkins, and Bat cage

  • Halloween themed main menu until the end of the event

NEW MECHANIC: INVENTORY

A sixth tool has joined the toolbox: ✨the box✨

Move your objects quickly around the park, or store them and place them back later!

  • added a new tool for easy park edit and storing objects

    • health, capacity, energy and motivation values are saved when storing an object, but not the other stats.

QoL IMPROVEMENTS

  • added auto-language detection

  • clicking on the corruption pointer now points the camera towards the beacon

  • added main tutorial as a training level

  • saves are now sorted by last played date

  • added keybinding for moving and removing, zooming in and out, rotating CW and CCW

COSMETIC IMPROVEMENTS

  • objects in the shop are now sorted by theme and their slot have customized colors

  • tweaked futuristic color theme

  • updated splashscreen

BUGFIXES

  • fixed bugs related to the main tutorial

  • fixed unintended park interactions when taping/clicking over the path placer UI

  • fixed camera dragging detection sensitivity

  • fixed gamepad button indicator issues

  • fixed not being able to go back to the main menu from the training level list

  • fixed not being able to select the history path on a gamepad

  • fixed satanas's text bubble misplacement in some cases

  • fixed infinite customer frenzy during the whistle tutorial

  • fixed keybinding for cancelling a sale

  • fixed gamepad issues for the main menu and the wiki

  • fixed training levels related bugs

