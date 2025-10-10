 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20334173 Edited 10 October 2025 – 09:39:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Ukrainian localization, created by Mighty Empalu.

  • Polish Localization updates— thanks to Draconager for the translation.

  • [Reforged Only] Fixed a bug where the Freeze effect would incorrectly apply a permanent stacking slowdown to enemies each time it was triggered. Thanks to Kostr184.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3908902
