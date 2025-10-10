 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20334149 Edited 10 October 2025 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, now for every level there are 2 leaderboards, 1 is a competitive leaderboard and the other is a casual leaderboard. The casual leaderboard is there for people who like to play the game while Assist Mode is turned on.

Assist Mode V2:

  • Invincibility tuned to be more FUN to play with!

  • Added option to tune the smoothness of Light going to dark when you move so it can be slower/faster.

Thanks everyone who have tried the game so far, it really helps me modify and tune the game so it becomes more FUN to play :). Don't forget to wishlist Light Dude if you didn't do it already & maybe tell a friend about the game who may be interested in trying it :)

Windows 64-bit Depot 3715031
