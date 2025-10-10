Hey adventurers! 👋

We’ve been working on a few key improvements based on your feedback — here’s what’s new in this patch:

🧠 Smarter Stat Display

Character stats now show their modifiers right next to them! No more guessing what those numbers mean — even if you’re not familiar with D&D-style systems, everything should feel much clearer now.

📜 Narrative Encounter Fixes (Kind Of!)

We’ve made some improvements for the issue where some players couldn’t continue during narrative encounters.

That said — we still couldn’t reproduce it ourselves, so this might not be a complete fix yet. If you still face it after the update, please drop us a note — it helps a lot!

🏺 Achievement Fix

The Relic_Hunter achievement had the wrong condition and description — both are now corrected. Go claim your relics like a true explorer!

💀 Health Hider Bug Squashed

Fixed a bug where defeating the Health Hider enemy could sometimes freeze progression. You can now slay freely.

💾 Save System Work in Progress

We’re reworking the save system!

Right now, your game saves after each encounter. If your current battle is interrupted, you’ll restart that encounter from the beginning.

However, due to a current limitation, dice assigned to items and collected potions won’t persist yet. We’re already working on a full fix — stay tuned for another update soon!

Thank you all for your continued support and bug reports ❤️

Every message and piece of feedback helps us shape the game into something truly special.