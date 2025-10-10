Hello to everyone playing MOMO Crash!

We have just released v1.1.0, which includes several adjustments and new content. Here are the main changes!

【Adjustments & Improvements】

Adjusted the volume of some BGM tracks to improve the overall sound balance of the game.

For keyboard controls, we've added "D" as a confirm key and "F" as a cancel key to match the feel of the Rhythm Game.

Slightly adjusted the playback timing of the "Catch/Kick" sound effects (SE) during the Rhythm Game.

Fixed some typos found in the Simplified and Traditional Chinese texts.

A key config feature will be implemented soon!

【New Content】

Speaking of October... it's Halloween! 👻

We've added 3 new Halloween-exclusive Collection Pieces that can be unlocked with Love Points!

Please be sure to check out the special appearances of our Thigh Warriors in their ghost costumes...!

【To Our Community】

Thank you so much for all the comments and feedback you always send us through the community and reviews.

The development team reviews all of your opinions and uses them as a reference for future development.

We are planning another update with even more additional content soon, so please look forward to it! 🥰

Well then, see you at the next update!

SKOOTA GAMES The MOMO Crash Development Team