Hello,

I’m glad to see how much you enjoyed the France DLC!

Now it’s time for the October regular update.

This month’s update includes:

All action algorithms have been reworked.

Success odds displayed in actions tooltips have been fine-tuned.

2 new game modes to set the level of luck to your liking.

Long overdue events for Communist Great Britain and Portugal .

Spanish localization added.

I’ll go into detail about the most notable action balance changes and the new game modes. The rest are more straightforward and don’t need much explanation.

Most Notable Action Changes

Economic Aid

The chances of triggering the Corruption trait via economic aid have been reduced.

Coups

The algorithm has been changed: the USSR now has a lower penalty when attempting to coup People’s Republics.

Military presence provides a greater bonus.

Couping France early in the game may now trigger a civil war.

Organizing Protests

The success rate (loss of stability) is now higher.

New Game Modes

Closed Casino

At last, you’ve uncovered why you keep losing despite being one of the greatest strategists of the century: the game is dicey!

In this mode, whenever randomness determines an action’s outcome, you will always receive the average result .

The AI is not affected by this mode.

Casino Royale

You don’t lack skill—just luck.

In this mode, whenever randomness is used to determine an action’s outcome, your results will always fall in the better half of the probability range.

If Closed Casino is also enabled, you will always get the best possible roll .

The AI is also affected by this mode.

What’s Next?

I’ll keep polishing the game, fixing issues, and rebalancing as needed.

I don’t know yet what the November update will contain, but there’s some big work in the pipeline:

Pax Americana (1989–2001 DLC)

The USA will flex its muscles and overextend its presence worldwide… until reality reminds them they aren’t invincible.

The Russian player will face the chaotic transition of keeping together the collapsing pieces of its empire.

Of course, you can still choose to save the USSR and play it until 2001, but this path will be far less challenging.

Portuguese Localization

The game already includes a DIY translation system, but I’ll provide default machine-made translations for some languages until the community improves them.

Expect about 7/10 quality.

Have fun!



Maestro Cinetik