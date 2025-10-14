Hello! Another update out now that improves moderation, fixes a few bugs and adds an additional Custom Game Mode setting!
Elements Divided Update 31 – Hotfix 1
Version 629
Changelog:
- Added Max Speed Game Setting
- Update Unity Version
- Improved Moderation
- Fixed a bug where text would overflow on the Main Menu
- Fixed a bug with some materials on the Chicken Statue and Sci-Fi City Map
- Fixed a bug where Spectator ghosts would set off electric fences
- Fixed a bug where Hover enemies would float up and down off stage
- Fixed a bug where the Streamer camera would show an incorrect screen when in the Main Menu on PCVR (now shows a “Streamer in main menu…” screen).
- Fixed a bug where the Temple Quadrant statue collider wasn’t working properly
Changed files in this update