Hello! Another update out now that improves moderation, fixes a few bugs and adds an additional Custom Game Mode setting!

Elements Divided Update 31 – Hotfix 1

Version 629

Changelog:

- Added Max Speed Game Setting

- Update Unity Version

- Improved Moderation

- Fixed a bug where text would overflow on the Main Menu

- Fixed a bug with some materials on the Chicken Statue and Sci-Fi City Map

- Fixed a bug where Spectator ghosts would set off electric fences

- Fixed a bug where Hover enemies would float up and down off stage

- Fixed a bug where the Streamer camera would show an incorrect screen when in the Main Menu on PCVR (now shows a “Streamer in main menu…” screen).

- Fixed a bug where the Temple Quadrant statue collider wasn’t working properly