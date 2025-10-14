 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20334046 Edited 14 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Another update out now that improves moderation, fixes a few bugs and adds an additional Custom Game Mode setting!

Elements Divided Update 31 – Hotfix 1

Version 629

 

Changelog:

- Added Max Speed Game Setting

- Update Unity Version

- Improved Moderation

- Fixed a bug where text would overflow on the Main Menu

- Fixed a bug with some materials on the Chicken Statue and Sci-Fi City Map

- Fixed a bug where Spectator ghosts would set off electric fences

- Fixed a bug where Hover enemies would float up and down off stage

- Fixed a bug where the Streamer camera would show an incorrect screen when in the Main Menu on PCVR (now shows a “Streamer in main menu…” screen).

- Fixed a bug where the Temple Quadrant statue collider wasn’t working properly

