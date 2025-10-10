1. Added limited time gift code function

2. Added a limited time discount function for ten consecutive treasure hunts, offering a 10% discount on limited time treasure hunts

3. After occupying the Star Lord for 1 hour, he can be robbed, and after 10 hours, he can receive his salary. His celestial realm will be topped up

4. Investment has a 60% chance of yielding returns, and investing in certain big worlds will not result in losses. The investment limit is 500000 spirit stones

5. Add new items to upgrade, consume essence of heaven and earth, increase the maximum number of layers of items, decompose and return 90%, one click decomposition can only decompose below the immortal

6. Optimization of the Holy Eucharist's Breakthrough Path Reduction, with the addition of a maximum limit for Breakthrough Path Reduction. Based on the level calculation, 50% before the Great Luo Golden Immortal, 10% after each level after the Great Luo Golden Immortal, and a maximum of 90%

7. Add new realms: Dao Zu · Xuan Miao Realm, Infinite · Perfect Realm

8. Robbing and claiming lane display optimization