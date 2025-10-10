QOL Update v0.6.11

Small fixes. Big impact. All driven by you.

We’re back with another Quality of Life update — small in size, but important in every line of code.

We're working hard and fast to bring you these focused patches regularly, because we know how much even the little things can affect your daily experience in the wasteland. These updates are our way of showing that you truly drive this project forward — your feedback, your ideas, and your support are the fuel that keeps us going, day after day, step by step, toward 1.0 and beyond.



Let’s dive into what’s new in v0.6.11:

QOL Highlights



Vehicles

We’ve fulfilled another promise — introducing a brand-new upgrade option for your vehicles called Lateral Grip .

This upgrade allows you to improve handling and control of your hover vehicle, especially at high speeds. Whether you're dodging rocks or threading through ruins, Lateral Grip helps you stay stable during sharp turns and fast maneuvers .



This upgrade can be increased using ECU chips , with each one raising grip performance by 10%.









Driving camera behavior has been smoothed when changing directions.

We’re also exploring the idea of a dedicated vehicle camera settings panel in the future, so players can fine-tune their driving view just the way they like it.

Craftbook

Added a solution to make it more intuitive to control how many items are crafted at once . This helps new players avoid accidentally using up all materials on large stacks.







Recipe auto-scroll lock: You can now pause the rotation of alternate recipe variants by left-clicking on the recipe. Right-click resumes the scroll.



General Changes

Faction tent camps : Loot boxes are now locked behind faction reputation. You'll need to earn trust before helping yourself.

Production buildings : Fixed an issue where maximum production speed was not being applied if population wasn't maxed.

Slot machine glitch : Finally fixed.

Build menu : Paging buttons are now more visible. Some players didn’t even realize certain blueprint sections had more pages to scroll through.

Damage resistance: Fixed a loading issue where equipment with prefixes or suffixes sometimes applied incorrect resistance values.





What’s Next

We’ll continue delivering smaller QoL updates like this one, addressing issues we encounter along the way — quickly, clearly, and always with your feedback in mind.

At the same time, we’re preparing for something much bigger: Base Building 2.0.

Right now, we’re researching and refining what this system needs to become. Your enthusiasm for base building has made it clear that it’s one of the most beloved features in Plains of Pain, and we want to honor that by rebuilding it the right way.

The goal: no limits.

No artificial caps on build pieces. No more frustration when your creativity runs up against a wall.

Once this foundation is laid, we’ll begin adding new building parts, decorations, production modules, and much more — all with the freedom to build the wasteland home of your dreams.

We’re so excited for Base Building 2.0 we can’t even sleep 😄

From the Dev Team

Thank you, truly. These patches come fast because you give us the energy to keep pushing. Whether you’re sharing feedback, reporting bugs, or just enjoying the game — you’re helping shape every part of this world.

We’re building this together. We see you. We hear you. And we’re not slowing down.

See you in the next one

Your Plains of Pain Dev Team