10 October 2025 Build 20333865 Edited 10 October 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where certain text lines were displayed lower than intended.

  • Fixed an issue where voice playback did not function in the backlog.

  • Resolved an issue where some characters were not displayed properly in certain documents.

  • Corrected minor typographical errors.

  • Fixed a bug where the speed would reach its maximum when click, skip, and auto functions were used simultaneously.

  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.

