Fixed an issue where certain text lines were displayed lower than intended.
Fixed an issue where voice playback did not function in the backlog.
Resolved an issue where some characters were not displayed properly in certain documents.
Corrected minor typographical errors.
Fixed a bug where the speed would reach its maximum when click, skip, and auto functions were used simultaneously.
Other minor bugs have been fixed.
v3.0.2 Update
