-Add pagination function to display 100 items in the online ranking list, and move the ranking list entrance to the main menu of the title screen
-Bug fix for disappearing chainsaw caused by shooting while obtaining chainsaw in gun mode
-Fixed the level 6 screen movement stutter BUG in a two player game
-The yellow motorcycle in the level 1 increases attack judgment after flying
- 网络排行榜里加入分页功能100条显示，排行榜入口移动到标题画面主菜单
- 枪模式时，边开枪边获得电锯导致电锯消失BUG修复
- 双人游戏时，第6关画面移动卡顿BUG修复
- 第一关的黄色摩托车，击飞后增加攻击判定
2025-10-10
