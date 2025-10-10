-Add pagination function to display 100 items in the online ranking list, and move the ranking list entrance to the main menu of the title screen



-Bug fix for disappearing chainsaw caused by shooting while obtaining chainsaw in gun mode



-Fixed the level 6 screen movement stutter BUG in a two player game



-The yellow motorcycle in the level 1 increases attack judgment after flying





- 网络排行榜里加入分页功能100条显示，排行榜入口移动到标题画面主菜单

- 枪模式时，边开枪边获得电锯导致电锯消失BUG修复

- 双人游戏时，第6关画面移动卡顿BUG修复

- 第一关的黄色摩托车，击飞后增加攻击判定